How to Watch the Southern vs. Florida A&M Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for October 7
The Southern Jaguars (2-2) and the Florida A&M Rattlers (4-1) play on Saturday, October 7, 2023 at Ace W. Mumford Stadium in a clash of SWAC opponents.
Southern sports the second-best defense this season in terms of total yards (174.5 yards allowed per game), but ranks 11th-worst offensively (252.5 yards per game). Florida A&M has been dominant on defense, surrendering just 15.0 points per contest (eighth-best). Offensively, it ranks 46th by accumulating 27.4 points per game.
See more details below, including how to watch this game on ESPNU.
Southern vs. Florida A&M Game Info
- Date: Saturday, October 7, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPNU
- City: Baton Rouge, Louisiana
- Venue: Ace W. Mumford Stadium
Southern vs. Florida A&M Key Statistics
|Southern
|Florida A&M
|252.5 (119th)
|Off. Yards Avg. (Rank)
|315.6 (70th)
|174.5 (3rd)
|Def. Yards Avg. (Rank)
|232.2 (18th)
|90.3 (116th)
|Rush Yards Avg. (Rank)
|90.8 (115th)
|162.3 (99th)
|Pass Yards Avg. (Rank)
|224.8 (46th)
|0 (1st)
|Turnovers (Rank)
|5 (121st)
|0 (64th)
|Takeaways (Rank)
|0 (64th)
Southern Stats Leaders
- Harold Blood has racked up 593 yards (148.3 ypg) on 49-of-78 passing with four touchdowns compared to three interceptions this season.
- The team's top rusher, Gary Quarles, has carried the ball 41 times for 168 yards (42.0 per game), scoring two times.
- Kendric Rhymes has piled up 98 yards on 17 attempts. He's caught eight passes for 71 yards (17.8 per game) and one touchdown, as well.
- Chandler Whitfield's 116 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted three times and has collected six receptions and one touchdown.
- Colbey Washington has hauled in seven receptions totaling 100 yards so far this campaign.
- Jailon Howard has been the target of three passes and hauled in four receptions for 84 yards, an average of 21.0 yards per contest.
Florida A&M Stats Leaders
- Jeremy Moussa leads Florida A&M with 1,089 yards on 79-of-132 passing with eight touchdowns compared to three interceptions this season.
- The team's top rusher, Terrell Jennings, has carried the ball 33 times for 178 yards (35.6 per game) with three touchdowns.
- Jaquez Yant has compiled 140 yards on 33 carries with one touchdown.
- Jah'Marae Sheread has hauled in 222 receiving yards on 21 receptions to pace his team so far this season while scoring one touchdown as a receiver.
- Marcus Riley has 12 receptions (on eight targets) for a total of 198 yards (39.6 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.
- Nicholas Dixon's 10 grabs (on nine targets) have netted him 194 yards (38.8 ypg) and one touchdown.
