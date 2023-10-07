The Southern Jaguars (2-2) and the Florida A&M Rattlers (4-1) play on Saturday, October 7, 2023 at Ace W. Mumford Stadium in a clash of SWAC opponents.

Southern sports the second-best defense this season in terms of total yards (174.5 yards allowed per game), but ranks 11th-worst offensively (252.5 yards per game). Florida A&M has been dominant on defense, surrendering just 15.0 points per contest (eighth-best). Offensively, it ranks 46th by accumulating 27.4 points per game.

See more details below.

Southern vs. Florida A&M Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 7, 2023

Saturday, October 7, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: ESPNU

Watch this game on Fubo City: Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Baton Rouge, Louisiana Venue: Ace W. Mumford Stadium

Southern vs. Florida A&M Key Statistics

Southern Florida A&M 252.5 (119th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 315.6 (70th) 174.5 (3rd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 232.2 (18th) 90.3 (116th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 90.8 (115th) 162.3 (99th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 224.8 (46th) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 5 (121st) 0 (64th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (64th)

Southern Stats Leaders

Harold Blood has racked up 593 yards (148.3 ypg) on 49-of-78 passing with four touchdowns compared to three interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Gary Quarles, has carried the ball 41 times for 168 yards (42.0 per game), scoring two times.

Kendric Rhymes has piled up 98 yards on 17 attempts. He's caught eight passes for 71 yards (17.8 per game) and one touchdown, as well.

Chandler Whitfield's 116 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted three times and has collected six receptions and one touchdown.

Colbey Washington has hauled in seven receptions totaling 100 yards so far this campaign.

Jailon Howard has been the target of three passes and hauled in four receptions for 84 yards, an average of 21.0 yards per contest.

Florida A&M Stats Leaders

Jeremy Moussa leads Florida A&M with 1,089 yards on 79-of-132 passing with eight touchdowns compared to three interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Terrell Jennings, has carried the ball 33 times for 178 yards (35.6 per game) with three touchdowns.

Jaquez Yant has compiled 140 yards on 33 carries with one touchdown.

Jah'Marae Sheread has hauled in 222 receiving yards on 21 receptions to pace his team so far this season while scoring one touchdown as a receiver.

Marcus Riley has 12 receptions (on eight targets) for a total of 198 yards (39.6 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

Nicholas Dixon's 10 grabs (on nine targets) have netted him 194 yards (38.8 ypg) and one touchdown.

