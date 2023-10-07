The South Alabama Jaguars (2-3) play a familiar opponent when they visit the UL Monroe Warhawks (2-2) on Saturday, October 7, 2023 at JPS Field at Malone Stadium in a Sun Belt showdown.

South Alabama is totaling 380.0 yards per game on offense, which ranks 78th in the FBS. Defensively, the Jaguars rank 57th, giving up 357.6 yards per game. UL Monroe ranks 100th in total yards per game (344.0), but it has been less effective on the defensive side of the ball, ranking 20th-worst in the FBS with 421.8 total yards conceded per contest.

UL Monroe vs. South Alabama Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 7, 2023

Saturday, October 7, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Monroe, Georgia

Monroe, Georgia Venue: JPS Field at Malone Stadium

UL Monroe vs. South Alabama Key Statistics

UL Monroe South Alabama 344.0 (127th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 380.0 (78th) 421.8 (52nd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 357.6 (64th) 205.5 (16th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 148.8 (75th) 138.5 (129th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 231.2 (71st) 4 (18th) Turnovers (Rank) 8 (81st) 11 (9th) Takeaways (Rank) 8 (38th)

UL Monroe Stats Leaders

Jiya Wright has compiled 433 yards on 54% passing while collecting four touchdown passes with three interceptions this season. He's also rushed for 143 yards with one score.

Hunter Smith is his team's leading rusher with 32 carries for 258 yards, or 64.5 per game. He's found the end zone two times on the ground, as well.

Isaiah Woullard has taken 39 carries and totaled 247 yards with one touchdown.

Tyrone Howell's 234 receiving yards (58.5 yards per game) are best on his team. He has 23 receptions on 36 targets with four touchdowns.

Dariyan Wiley has nine receptions (on 15 targets) for a total of 136 yards (34.0 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Devaughn Mortimer's eight targets have resulted in three receptions for 68 yards.

South Alabama Stats Leaders

Carter Bradley has thrown for 1,153 yards (230.6 ypg) to lead South Alabama, completing 65.1% of his passes and recording eight touchdown passes compared to five interceptions this season.

La'Damian Webb has racked up 376 yards on 64 carries while finding the end zone seven times as a runner.

Kentrel Bullock has been handed the ball 52 times this year and racked up 247 yards (49.4 per game) with one touchdown.

Caullin Lacy's 567 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted 46 times and has totaled 32 receptions and five touchdowns.

Jamaal Pritchett has caught 17 passes for 226 yards (45.2 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Devin Voisin's five receptions have turned into 77 yards and one touchdown.

