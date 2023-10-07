Pac-12 Games Today: How to Watch Pac-12 Network, TV Schedule, Live Streaming Options - Week 6
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 3:11 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
As we enter Week 6 of the college football season, there are four games involving teams from the Pac-12 on the schedule. For info on how to watch all of the action, keep reading.
Pac-12 Games on TV This Week
|Date/Time
|TV
|Washington State Cougars at UCLA Bruins
|3:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 7
|Pac-12 Network (Live stream on Fubo)
|Colorado Buffaloes at Arizona State Sun Devils
|6:30 PM ET, Saturday, October 7
|Pac-12 Network (Live stream on Fubo)
|Oregon State Beavers at California Golden Bears
|10:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 7
|Pac-12 Network (Live stream on Fubo)
|Arizona Wildcats at USC Trojans
|10:30 PM ET, Saturday, October 7
|ESPN (Live stream on Fubo)
