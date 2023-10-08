Will Derek Carr Play in Week 5? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Derek Carr was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The New Orleans Saints' Week 5 matchup with the New England Patriots begins at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. All of Carr's stats can be found on this page.
In terms of season stats, Carr has thrown for 763 yards (190.8 per game) and two touchdowns, with two picks. He has completed 64.5% of his passes (80-for-124), and has eight carries for one yard.
In terms of season stats, Carr has thrown for 763 yards (190.8 per game) and two touchdowns, with two picks. He has completed 64.5% of his passes (80-for-124), and has eight carries for one yard.
Derek Carr Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice
- Reported Injury: Shoulder
Saints vs. Patriots Game Info
- Game Day: October 8, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Carr 2023 Stats
Carr 2023 Stats
|Pass Comp.
|Pass Att.
|Comp. %
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Pass Yards/Att.
|Rush Att.
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|80
|124
|64.5%
|763
|2
|2
|6.2
|8
|1
|0
Carr Game-by-Game
Carr Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Pass Comp.
|Pass Att.
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Rush Att.
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Week 1
|Titans
|23
|33
|305
|1
|1
|3
|4
|0
|Week 2
|@Panthers
|21
|36
|228
|0
|1
|3
|-4
|0
|Week 3
|@Packers
|13
|18
|103
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 4
|Buccaneers
|23
|37
|127
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0
Rep Derek Carr and your team with officially licensed NFL gear!
