Will Jimmy Graham Play in Week 5? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Jimmy Graham did not participate in his most recent practice. The New Orleans Saints have a game against the New England Patriots at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 5. All of Graham's stats can be found below.
Jimmy Graham Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice
- Reported Injury: NIR - Rest
- There are two other pass catchers on the injury report for the Saints this week:
- Foster Moreau (FP/ankle): 2 Rec; 20 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs
- Juwan Johnson (DNP/calf): 7 Rec; 61 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs
Saints vs. Patriots Game Info
- Game Day: October 8, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
Graham 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|1
|1
|8
|0
|1
|8.0
Graham Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 3
|@Packers
|1
|1
|8
|1
