Saints vs. Patriots: Promo Codes, Odds, Moneyline, and Spread - Week 5
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 2:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The New Orleans Saints (2-2) are listed as only 1-point underdogs against the New England Patriots (1-3) on Sunday, October 8, 2023. The contest's over/under is listed at 40.
Before the Patriots play the Saints, take a look at their betting insights and trends. The Saints' recent betting trends and insights can be found in this article before they meet the Patriots.
Saints vs. Patriots Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|New England Moneyline
|New Orleans Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Patriots (-1)
|40
|-115
|-105
|FanDuel
|Patriots (-1)
|40
|-108
|-108
New Orleans vs. New England Game Info
- When: Sunday, October 8, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts
- TV Info: CBS
Saints vs. Patriots Betting Insights
- New Orleans is winless against the spread this year.
- New Orleans and its opponent have yet to go over the total this year.
- New England is 1-3-0 against the spread this season.
- The Patriots have covered every time (1-0) as a 1-point favorite or greater this year.
- In New England's four games with a set total, one has hit the over (25%).
