Tuesday's contest between the Minnesota Twins (87-75) and Houston Astros (90-72) squaring off at Target Field has a projected final score of 5-3 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Twins, so expect a competitive matchup. The game will start at 4:07 PM ET on October 10.

The probable starters are Sonny Gray (8-8, 2.79 ERA) for the Twins and Cristian Javier (10-5, 4.56 ERA) for the Astros.

Astros vs. Twins Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, October 10, 2023 at 4:07 PM ET

Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota How to Watch on TV: FOX

Astros vs. Twins Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Twins 5, Astros 4.

Total Prediction for Astros vs. Twins

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Astros Performance Insights

The Astros have played as the underdog in three of their past 10 games and have gone 2-1 in those contests.

When it comes to the over/under, Houston and its opponents are 4-4-2 in its last 10 games.

The Astros have had a spread set in one of their past 10 games, and they have failed to cover the spread each time.

The Astros have come away with 24 wins in the 38 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, Houston has been victorious six times in 12 chances when named as an underdog of at least +115 or longer on the moneyline.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Astros have a 46.5% chance of pulling out a win.

Houston scores the fifth-most runs in baseball (827 total, 5.1 per game).

The Astros have the eighth-best ERA (3.94) in the majors this season.

