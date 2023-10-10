Top Player Prop Bets for Astros vs. Twins ALDS Game 3 on October 10, 2023
The Minnesota Twins host the Houston Astros at Target Field on Tuesday at 4:07 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds for Max Kepler, Kyle Tucker and others in this contest.
Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Astros vs. Twins Game Info
- When: Tuesday, October 10, 2023 at 4:07 PM ET
- Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota
- How to Watch on TV: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!
Discover More About This Game
MLB Props Today: Houston Astros
Kyle Tucker Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)
Tucker Stats
- Tucker has 163 hits with 37 doubles, five triples, 29 home runs, 80 walks and 112 RBI. He's also stolen 30 bases.
- He's slashed .284/.369/.517 on the year.
Tucker Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Twins
|Oct. 8
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Twins
|Oct. 7
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Diamondbacks
|Oct. 1
|2-for-4
|2
|0
|1
|5
|0
|at Diamondbacks
|Sep. 30
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|at Diamondbacks
|Sep. 29
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
Alex Bregman Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +270)
Bregman Stats
- Alex Bregman has 28 doubles, four triples, 25 home runs, 92 walks and 98 RBI (163 total hits). He's also stolen three bases.
- He has a slash line of .262/.363/.441 so far this year.
Bregman Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Twins
|Oct. 8
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Twins
|Oct. 7
|1-for-3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Diamondbacks
|Oct. 1
|2-for-4
|2
|1
|2
|7
|0
|at Diamondbacks
|Sep. 30
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Diamondbacks
|Sep. 29
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
Bet on player props for Kyle Tucker, Alex Bregman or other Astros players with BetMGM.
Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!
MLB Props Today: Minnesota Twins
Sonny Gray Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: +120)
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: +135)
Gray Stats
- The Twins' Sonny Gray (8-8) will make his 33rd start of the season.
- In 32 starts this season, he's earned 17 quality starts.
- In 32 starts, Gray has pitched through or past the fifth inning 28 times. He has a season average of 5.8 frames per outing.
- In 32 appearances this season, he has finished seven without allowing an earned run.
- Among qualified pitchers in the majors this campaign, the 33-year-old ranks third in ERA (2.79), 15th in WHIP (1.147), and 24th in K/9 (9).
Gray Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|vs. Blue Jays
|Oct. 4
|5.0
|5
|0
|0
|6
|2
|vs. Athletics
|Sep. 28
|4.0
|3
|1
|1
|4
|1
|vs. Angels
|Sep. 23
|6.0
|4
|1
|1
|8
|0
|at White Sox
|Sep. 17
|7.0
|5
|0
|0
|6
|0
|vs. Rays
|Sep. 11
|4.0
|6
|2
|1
|5
|1
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Sonny Gray's player props with BetMGM.
Max Kepler Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)
Kepler Stats
- Kepler has 22 doubles, two triples, 24 home runs, 45 walks and 66 RBI (114 total hits). He's also stolen one base.
- He's slashing .260/.332/.484 on the year.
- Kepler will look for his ninth straight game with a hit in this matchup. In his last 10 games he is batting .371 with two doubles, two home runs, four walks and six RBI.
Kepler Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Astros
|Oct. 8
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Astros
|Oct. 7
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Blue Jays
|Oct. 4
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Blue Jays
|Oct. 3
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Rockies
|Oct. 1
|1-for-2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
Carlos Correa Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -169)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)
Correa Stats
- Carlos Correa has 29 doubles, two triples, 18 home runs, 59 walks and 65 RBI (118 total hits).
- He's slashed .230/.312/.399 so far this year.
- Correa has picked up at least one hit in four games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .421 with three doubles, a walk and four RBI.
Correa Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|at Astros
|Oct. 8
|3-for-4
|0
|0
|3
|5
|at Astros
|Oct. 7
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|3
|vs. Blue Jays
|Oct. 4
|2-for-3
|0
|0
|1
|2
|vs. Blue Jays
|Oct. 3
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at White Sox
|Sep. 17
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
Bet on player props for Max Kepler, Carlos Correa or other Twins players with BetMGM.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.