The Minnesota Twins host Game 3 of the ALDS versus the Houston Astros on Tuesday at 4:07 PM ET. The teams are tied 1-1.

The Twins will look to Sonny Gray (8-8, 2.79 ERA) against the Astros and Cristian Javier (10-5, 4.56 ERA).

Astros vs. Twins Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Tuesday, October 10, 2023

Time: 4:07 PM ET

TV: FOX

Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Venue: Target Field

Probable Pitchers: Gray - MIN (8-8, 2.79 ERA) vs Javier - HOU (10-5, 4.56 ERA)

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Cristian Javier

Javier (10-5) takes the mound first for the Astros in his 32nd start of the season. He's put together a 4.56 ERA in 162 2/3 innings pitched, with 159 strikeouts.

The right-hander last appeared on Sunday, Oct. 1 against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when he went six scoreless innings while giving up three hits.

Over 31 games this season, the 26-year-old has amassed a 4.56 ERA and 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .234 to opposing hitters.

Javier is trying to secure his 12th quality start of the year in this outing.

Javier heads into the matchup with 23 outings of five or more innings pitched this campaign.

In two of his appearances this season he has not allow an earned run.

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Sonny Gray

The Twins will hand the ball to Gray (8-8) for his 33rd start of the season.

The right-hander did not allow a run in five innings pitched on Wednesday in his last outing, a matchup with the Toronto Blue Jays.

The 33-year-old has pitched to a 2.79 ERA this season with 9 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 2.7 walks per nine across 32 games.

In 32 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in 17 of them.

Gray has 28 starts of five or more innings this season in 32 chances. He averages 5.8 innings per outing.

He has seven appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 32 chances this season.

Among qualified pitchers this campaign, the 33-year-old's 2.79 ERA ranks third, 1.147 WHIP ranks 15th, and 9 K/9 ranks 24th.

Sonny Gray vs. Astros

The Astros have scored 827 runs this season, which ranks fifth in MLB. They have 1441 hits, third in baseball, with 222 home runs (seventh in the league).

The right-hander has allowed the Astros to go 9-for-45 with four doubles and four RBI in 13 innings this season.

