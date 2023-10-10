Chas McCormick vs. Twins Preview, Player Prop Bets - ALDS Game 3
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 12:23 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
The Houston Astros, including Chas McCormick (.250 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 103 points below season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Sonny Gray and the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, Tuesday at 4:07 PM ET. The clubs will take the field for ALDS Game 3 all tied up 1-1.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Twins.
Chas McCormick Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Tuesday, October 10, 2023
- Game Time: 4:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Twins Starter: Sonny Gray
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Discover More About This Game
Chas McCormick At The Plate
- McCormick has 17 doubles, two triples, 22 home runs and 40 walks while batting .273.
- McCormick has reached base via a hit in 75 games this year (of 115 played), and had multiple hits in 31 of those games.
- He has hit a long ball in 19 games this year (16.5%), homering in 4.8% of his chances at the plate.
- In 34.8% of his games this year, McCormick has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 16.5% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.
- He has scored in 46 of 115 games this year, and more than once 10 times.
Chas McCormick Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|54
|GP
|57
|.285
|AVG
|.262
|.353
|OBP
|.353
|.534
|SLG
|.448
|23
|XBH
|18
|12
|HR
|10
|38
|RBI
|32
|57/18
|K/BB
|60/22
|12
|SB
|7
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Twins has a collective 9.7 K/9 to pace MLB.
- The Twins have a 3.88 team ERA that ranks sixth among all league pitching staffs.
- Twins pitchers combine to rank 15th in baseball in home runs given up (194 total, 1.2 per game).
- Gray (8-8 with a 2.79 ERA and 183 strikeouts in 184 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Twins, his 33rd of the season.
- The righty last appeared on Wednesday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he threw five scoreless innings while giving up five hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 33-year-old ranks third in ERA (2.79), 15th in WHIP (1.147), and 24th in K/9 (9).
