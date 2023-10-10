The Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (1-5) play a familiar opponent when they host the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (3-4) on Tuesday, October 10, 2023 at Johnny "Red" Floyd Stadium in a CUSA clash.

Middle Tennessee is putting up 395.0 yards per game on offense, which ranks 68th in the FBS. Defensively, the Blue Raiders rank 93rd, surrendering 395.2 yards per game. Louisiana Tech is putting up 27.1 points per contest on offense this season (83rd-ranked). Meanwhile, it is allowing 27.0 points per contest (79th-ranked) on defense.

Louisiana Tech vs. Middle Tennessee Game Info

Date: Tuesday, October 10, 2023

Tuesday, October 10, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: CBS Sports Network

Murfreesboro, Tennessee Venue: Johnny "Red" Floyd Stadium

Louisiana Tech vs. Middle Tennessee Key Statistics

Louisiana Tech Middle Tennessee 379.3 (22nd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 395.0 (47th) 384.4 (128th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 395.2 (103rd) 150.0 (73rd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 124.5 (102nd) 229.3 (73rd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 270.5 (38th) 9 (82nd) Turnovers (Rank) 12 (121st) 7 (81st) Takeaways (Rank) 6 (96th)

Louisiana Tech Stats Leaders

Jack Turner has 849 passing yards, or 121.3 per game, so far this season. He has completed 57% of his passes and has thrown four touchdowns with four interceptions.

Tyre Shelton has rushed for 436 yards on 58 carries so far this year while scoring five times on the ground.

Keith Willis Jr. has run for 240 yards across 33 carries, scoring three touchdowns.

Smoke Harris has collected 48 catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 485 (69.3 yards per game). He's been targeted 58 times and has three touchdowns.

Cyrus Allen has totaled 349 receiving yards (49.9 yards per game) and two touchdowns on 19 receptions.

Kyle Maxwell's seven grabs (on nine targets) have netted him 147 yards (21.0 ypg) and one touchdown.

Middle Tennessee Stats Leaders

Nicholas Vattiato has 1,571 passing yards for Middle Tennessee, completing 67.2% of his passes and collecting nine touchdowns and six interceptions this season. He's also chipped in on the ground with 141 rushing yards (23.5 ypg) on 69 carries with one rushing touchdown.

Jaiden Credle has racked up 251 yards on 45 carries while finding paydirt one time as a runner.

Frank Peasant has been handed the ball 49 times this year and racked up 171 yards (28.5 per game) with two touchdowns.

Elijah Metcalf has hauled in 31 receptions for 350 yards (58.3 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone three times as a receiver.

Justin Olson has hauled in 26 passes while averaging 53.8 yards per game and scoring one touchdown.

Holden Willis has been the target of 28 passes and racked up 23 grabs for 309 yards, an average of 51.5 yards per contest. He's found the end zone one time through the air this season.

