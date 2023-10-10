Louisiana Tech vs. Middle Tennessee: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - October 10
The Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (1-5) will face off against their CUSA-rival, the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (3-4) in a matchup on Tuesday, October 10, 2023 at Johnny "Red" Floyd Stadium. The spread predicts a close game, with the Blue Raiders favored to win by 3 points. An over/under of 54.5 points has been set for the outing.
In this article, you will see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Middle Tennessee vs. Louisiana Tech matchup.
Louisiana Tech vs. Middle Tennessee Game Info
- Date: Tuesday, October 10, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Channel: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Murfreesboro, Tennessee
- Venue: Johnny "Red" Floyd Stadium
Louisiana Tech vs. Middle Tennessee Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Middle Tennessee Moneyline
|Louisiana Tech Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Middle Tennessee (-3)
|54.5
|-160
|+130
|FanDuel
|Middle Tennessee (-3)
|54.5
|-156
|+130
Louisiana Tech vs. Middle Tennessee Betting Trends
- Louisiana Tech has won three games against the spread this season, failing to cover four times.
- The Bulldogs have been an underdog by 3 points or more three times this season, and covered the spread in one of those contests.
- Middle Tennessee has a record of just 1-5-0 against the spread this season.
- The Blue Raiders have not covered the spread when favored by 3 points or more this season (in three opportunities).
