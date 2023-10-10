On Tuesday, Yainer Diaz (batting .222 in his past 10 games) and the Houston Astros play the Minnesota Twins, whose starting pitcher will be Sonny Gray. First pitch is at 4:07 PM ET. The clubs will square off in Game 3 of the ALDS. The series is all tied up at 1-1.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-1) against the Twins.

Yainer Diaz Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Tuesday, October 10, 2023

Tuesday, October 10, 2023 Game Time: 4:07 PM ET

4:07 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Twins Starter: Sonny Gray

Sonny Gray TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Yainer Diaz At The Plate

Diaz is batting .282 with 22 doubles, 23 home runs and 11 walks.

Diaz has reached base via a hit in 69 games this year (of 105 played), and had multiple hits in 26 of those games.

In 21.0% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 6.1% of his trips to the dish.

Diaz has had at least one RBI in 41.0% of his games this year (43 of 105), with more than one RBI 13 times (12.4%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored at least once 44 times this year (41.9%), including seven games with multiple runs (6.7%).

Other Astros Players vs the Twins

Yainer Diaz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 54 GP 50 .328 AVG .231 .349 OBP .264 .624 SLG .444 27 XBH 18 14 HR 9 35 RBI 25 37/4 K/BB 37/7 0 SB 0

Twins Pitching Rankings