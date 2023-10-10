Yordan Alvarez vs. Twins Preview, Player Prop Bets - ALDS Game 3
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 12:23 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
On Tuesday, Yordan Alvarez (.842 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including six home runs) and the Houston Astros face the Minnesota Twins, whose starting pitcher will be Sonny Gray. First pitch is at 4:07 PM ET. The clubs will match up in Game 3 of the ALDS. The series is all tied up at 1-1.
He hit a home run while going 1-for-4 in his previous game against the Twins.
Yordan Alvarez Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Tuesday, October 10, 2023
- Game Time: 4:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Twins Starter: Sonny Gray
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Explore More About This Game
Yordan Alvarez At The Plate
- Alvarez is batting .293 with 24 doubles, a triple, 31 home runs and 69 walks.
- Alvarez will look to extend his six-game hitting streak. He's batting .333 with three homers over the course of his last outings.
- Alvarez has had a hit in 87 of 116 games this year (75%), including multiple hits 28 times (24.1%).
- In 26.7% of his games this season, he has homered, and 6.3% of his trips to the plate.
- In 55 games this season (47.4%), Alvarez has picked up an RBI, and in 31 of those games (26.7%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in 11 contests.
- He has scored in 54.3% of his games this year (63 of 116), with two or more runs 15 times (12.9%).
Yordan Alvarez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|58
|GP
|55
|.278
|AVG
|.307
|.390
|OBP
|.425
|.488
|SLG
|.678
|23
|XBH
|33
|10
|HR
|21
|41
|RBI
|56
|51/31
|K/BB
|41/38
|0
|SB
|0
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The Twins pitching staff is No. 1 in the league with a collective 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Twins have a 3.88 team ERA that ranks sixth among all league pitching staffs.
- Twins pitchers combine to rank 15th in baseball in home runs allowed (194 total, 1.2 per game).
- Gray gets the start for the Twins, his 33rd of the season. He is 8-8 with a 2.79 ERA and 183 strikeouts through 184 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out was on Wednesday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when the right-hander threw five scoreless innings while giving up five hits.
- The 33-year-old's 2.79 ERA ranks third, 1.147 WHIP ranks 15th, and 9 K/9 ranks 24th among qualifying pitchers this season.
