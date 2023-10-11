Alex Bregman vs. Twins Preview, Player Prop Bets - ALDS Game 4
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 10:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Houston Astros, including Alex Bregman (.311 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 52 points below season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Joe Ryan and the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, Wednesday at 2:07 PM ET. The Astros own a 2-1 series lead heading into Game 4 of the ALDS.
He hit a home run while going 2-for-5 in his last game against the Twins.
Alex Bregman Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Wednesday, October 11, 2023
- Game Time: 2:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
Stadium: Target Field
- Twins Starter: Joe Ryan
- TV Channel: FS1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Discover More About This Game
Alex Bregman At The Plate
- Bregman leads Houston in slugging percentage (.441) thanks to 57 extra-base hits.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 64th, his on-base percentage ranks 20th, and he is 69th in the league in slugging.
- Bregman has picked up a hit in 104 of 164 games this year, with multiple hits 46 times.
- He has homered in 15.9% of his games in 2023, and 3.5% of his trips to the plate.
- Bregman has picked up an RBI in 38.4% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 15.2% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in eight contests.
- In 82 of 164 games this season, he has scored, and 22 of those games included multiple runs.
Alex Bregman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|81
|GP
|80
|.250
|AVG
|.273
|.358
|OBP
|.368
|.405
|SLG
|.472
|22
|XBH
|35
|11
|HR
|14
|42
|RBI
|56
|37/48
|K/BB
|50/44
|3
|SB
|0
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Twins has a collective 9.7 K/9 to pace the league.
- The Twins' 3.88 team ERA ranks sixth across all league pitching staffs.
- Twins pitchers combine to give up 194 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 15th in baseball).
- Ryan gets the start for the Twins, his 30th of the season. He is 11-10 with a 4.51 ERA and 197 strikeouts in 161 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Saturday, Sept. 30, the right-hander went five innings against the Colorado Rockies, allowing six earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- The 27-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.51, with 11 strikeouts per nine innings, in 29 games this season. Opponents have a .248 batting average against him.
