Game 4 of the ALDS between the Minnesota Twins and the Houston Astros is set for Wednesday, October 11 at Target Field, with Joe Ryan taking the ball for the Twins and Jose Urquidy toeing the rubber for the Astros. The first pitch will be thrown at 7:07 PM ET. The Astros currently lead the series 2-1.

The Twins are favored in this one, at -125, while the underdog Astros have +105 odds to upset. An 8-run over/under is listed for this game.

Astros vs. Twins Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, October 11, 2023

Wednesday, October 11, 2023 Time: 7:07 PM ET

7:07 PM ET TV: FS1

FS1 Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Target Field Probable Pitchers: Ryan - MIN (11-10, 4.51 ERA) vs Urquidy - HOU (3-3, 5.29 ERA)

Astros vs. Twins Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Twins Moneyline Astros Moneyline Run Line Total BetMGM -125 +105 - 8 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Astros vs. Twins Betting Trends and Insights

The Twins have won 69, or 60.5%, of the 114 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Twins have a 59-41 record (winning 59% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -125 or shorter.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 55.6% chance of a victory for Minnesota.

The Twins went 5-3 across the eight games they were moneyline favorites in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings (all had set totals), Minnesota combined with its opponents to go over the total six times.

The Astros have won in 25, or 64.1%, of the 39 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, the Astros have come away with a win 14 times in 24 chances when named as an underdog of at least +105 or worse on the moneyline.

In four games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Astros have a record of 3-1.

In the last 10 games with a total, Houston and its opponents are 5-3-2 when it comes to hitting the over.

Astros vs. Twins Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Yainer Diaz 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+190) Jose Altuve 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+260) Mauricio Dubon 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+230) Kyle Tucker 0.5 (-189) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+180) Yordan Alvarez 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+225) 0.5 (+135)

Astros Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +300 2nd 1st

