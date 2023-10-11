Top Player Prop Bets for Astros vs. Twins ALDS Game 4 on October 11, 2023
Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds on Max Kepler, Kyle Tucker and others in the Minnesota Twins-Houston Astros matchup at Target Field on Wednesday at 7:07 PM ET.
Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Astros vs. Twins Game Info
- When: Wednesday, October 11, 2023 at 7:07 PM ET
- Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota
- How to Watch on TV: FS1
- Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!
Read More About This Game
MLB Props Today: Houston Astros
Kyle Tucker Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)
Tucker Stats
- Tucker has recorded 163 hits with 37 doubles, five triples, 29 home runs and 80 walks. He has driven in 112 runs with 30 stolen bases.
- He's slashed .284/.369/.517 so far this season.
Tucker Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Twins
|Oct. 10
|1-for-3
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|vs. Twins
|Oct. 8
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Twins
|Oct. 7
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Diamondbacks
|Oct. 1
|2-for-4
|2
|0
|1
|5
|0
|at Diamondbacks
|Sep. 30
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
Alex Bregman Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +250)
Bregman Stats
- Alex Bregman has 163 hits with 28 doubles, four triples, 25 home runs, 92 walks and 98 RBI. He's also stolen three bases.
- He has a slash line of .262/.363/.441 on the season.
Bregman Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Twins
|Oct. 10
|2-for-5
|1
|1
|2
|5
|0
|vs. Twins
|Oct. 8
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Twins
|Oct. 7
|1-for-3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Diamondbacks
|Oct. 1
|2-for-4
|2
|1
|2
|7
|0
|at Diamondbacks
|Sep. 30
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
Bet on player props for Kyle Tucker, Alex Bregman or other Astros players with BetMGM.
Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!
MLB Props Today: Minnesota Twins
Joe Ryan Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -110)
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 3.5 (Over Odds: -159)
Ryan Stats
- The Twins will hand the ball to Joe Ryan (11-10) for his 30th start of the season.
- In 29 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in 14 of them.
- Ryan will look to finish five or more innings for the fourth start in a row.
- He has finished three appearances without allowing an earned run in 29 chances this season.
Ryan Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Rockies
|Sep. 29
|5.0
|8
|6
|6
|6
|1
|vs. Angels
|Sep. 24
|6.0
|7
|3
|3
|10
|0
|at Reds
|Sep. 18
|5.0
|5
|4
|4
|5
|3
|vs. Rays
|Sep. 12
|4.2
|5
|2
|2
|7
|2
|at Guardians
|Sep. 6
|4.0
|4
|2
|2
|3
|1
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Joe Ryan's player props with BetMGM.
Max Kepler Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)
Kepler Stats
- Kepler has 114 hits with 22 doubles, two triples, 24 home runs and 45 walks. He has driven in 66 runs with one stolen base.
- He's slashing .260/.332/.484 so far this season.
- Kepler hopes to build on a nine-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last 10 outings he is batting .353 with three doubles, a home run, four walks and four RBI.
Kepler Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Astros
|Oct. 10
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Astros
|Oct. 8
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Astros
|Oct. 7
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Blue Jays
|Oct. 4
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Blue Jays
|Oct. 3
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
Carlos Correa Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)
Correa Stats
- Carlos Correa has put up 118 hits with 29 doubles, two triples, 18 home runs and 59 walks. He has driven in 65 runs.
- He has a .230/.312/.399 slash line on the year.
- Correa enters this game looking to extend his five-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is batting .474 with three doubles, a walk and four RBI.
Correa Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|vs. Astros
|Oct. 10
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|at Astros
|Oct. 8
|3-for-4
|0
|0
|3
|5
|at Astros
|Oct. 7
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|3
|vs. Blue Jays
|Oct. 4
|2-for-3
|0
|0
|1
|2
|vs. Blue Jays
|Oct. 3
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
Bet on player props for Max Kepler, Carlos Correa or other Twins players with BetMGM.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.