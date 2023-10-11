Jeremy Pena vs. Twins Preview, Player Prop Bets - ALDS Game 4
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 10:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Houston Astros and Jeremy Pena, who went 1-for-4 last time out, battle Joe Ryan and the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, Wednesday at 2:07 PM ET. The teams will take the field for ALDS Game 4 with the Astros up 2-1.
He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Twins.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Jeremy Pena Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Wednesday, October 11, 2023
- Game Time: 2:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Twins Starter: Joe Ryan
- TV Channel: FS1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)
Looking to place a prop bet on Jeremy Pena? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Jeremy Pena At The Plate
- Pena has 32 doubles, three triples, 10 home runs and 43 walks while hitting .263.
- Pena enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. During his last games, he's hitting .294.
- Pena has picked up a hit in 66.4% of his 152 games this year, with more than one hit in 28.3% of those games.
- Looking at the 152 games he has played this year, he's went deep in 10 of them (6.6%), and in 1.6% of his trips to the dish.
- In 24.3% of his games this season, Pena has picked up at least one RBI. In 11 of those games (7.2%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored at least once 63 times this season (41.4%), including 16 games with multiple runs (10.5%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Jeremy Pena Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|77
|GP
|72
|.242
|AVG
|.284
|.314
|OBP
|.333
|.365
|SLG
|.397
|24
|XBH
|21
|5
|HR
|5
|26
|RBI
|26
|51/25
|K/BB
|78/18
|10
|SB
|3
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Twins pitching staff ranks first in the league.
- The Twins have the sixth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.88).
- Twins pitchers combine to rank 15th in baseball in home runs given up (194 total, 1.2 per game).
- Ryan (11-10 with a 4.51 ERA and 197 strikeouts in 161 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Twins, his 30th of the season.
- The righty last appeared on Saturday, Sept. 30 against the Colorado Rockies, when he went five innings, allowing six earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- The 27-year-old has put together a 4.51 ERA and 11 strikeouts per nine innings in 29 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .248 to his opponents.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.