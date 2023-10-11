On Wednesday, Mauricio Dubon (.276 batting average in his past 10 games, with a double, a home run and five RBI) and the Houston Astros face the Minnesota Twins, whose starting pitcher will be Joe Ryan. First pitch is at 2:07 PM ET. The clubs will take the field for ALDS Game 4 with the Astros ahead 2-1.

In his last game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-5) against the Twins.

Mauricio Dubon Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Wednesday, October 11, 2023

Wednesday, October 11, 2023 Game Time: 2:07 PM ET

2:07 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Joe Ryan TV Channel: FS1

FS1 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Mauricio Dubon At The Plate

Dubon is hitting .278 with 26 doubles, three triples, 10 home runs and 19 walks.

Dubon has picked up a hit in 71.7% of his 127 games this season, with multiple hits in 26.0% of those games.

He has hit a long ball in nine games this season (7.1%), leaving the park in 2% of his chances at the plate.

Dubon has picked up an RBI in 35 games this season (27.6%), with more than one RBI in 10 of them (7.9%).

He has scored in 61 games this year (48.0%), including 14 multi-run games (11.0%).

Mauricio Dubon Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 59 GP 64 .263 AVG .291 .296 OBP .320 .352 SLG .461 14 XBH 25 2 HR 8 12 RBI 34 28/11 K/BB 42/8 1 SB 6

