After going 1-for-4 in his last game, Michael Brantley and the Houston Astros face the Minnesota Twins (who will start Joe Ryan) at 7:07 PM ET on Wednesday. The teams will square off in Game 4 of the ALDS. The Astros own a 2-1 series lead.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Twins.

Michael Brantley Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Wednesday, October 11, 2023

Game Time: 7:07 PM ET

Stadium: Target Field

Twins Starter: Joe Ryan

TV Channel: FS1

FS1 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Michael Brantley At The Plate

Brantley is batting .278 with two doubles, two home runs and two walks.

In nine of 17 games this year (52.9%) Brantley has had a hit, and in six of those games he had more than one (35.3%).

He has homered in two of 17 games played this season, and in 3.5% of his plate appearances.

Brantley has an RBI in four of 17 games this year, with multiple RBI in three of them.

He has scored at least once six times this season (35.3%), including one multi-run game.

Other Astros Players vs the Twins

Michael Brantley Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 8 .318 AVG .250 .348 OBP .265 .455 SLG .406 1 XBH 3 1 HR 1 2 RBI 5 0/1 K/BB 2/1 0 SB 0

Twins Pitching Rankings