Searching for how to stream high school football matchups in East Baton Rouge Parish, Louisiana this week? We've got you covered.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

East Baton Rouge Parish, Louisiana High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

Liberty High School at Woodlawn High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 12

7:00 PM CT on October 12 Location: Baton Rouge, LA

Baton Rouge, LA How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Baker High School at Northeast High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13

7:00 PM CT on October 13 Location: Pride, LA

Pride, LA How to Stream: Watch Here

Zachary High School at Scotlandville High School