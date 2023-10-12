Thursday will feature an expected lopsided NHL outing between the home favorite Dallas Stars (0-0-0, -225 on the moneyline to win) and the St. Louis Blues (0-0-0, +180 moneyline odds) at 8:00 PM ET on BSSW and BSMW.

Stars vs. Blues Game Info

When: Thursday, October 12, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, October 12, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSW and BSMW

BSSW and BSMW Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

Stars vs. Blues Total and Moneyline

See the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.

Stars vs. Blues Betting Trends

Dallas is yet to play with moneyline odds of -225 or shorter.

St. Louis has not entered a game with longer moneyline odds than +180.

