As play in the WTA Nanchang, China Women Singles 2023 approaches its conclusion, a semifinal is coming up for Leylah Annie Fernandez against Katerina Siniakova. With +150 odds, Fernandez is the current favorite to take home the trophy from National Sport Center Nanchang.

Find all the latest odds for the 2023 WTA Nanchang, China Women Singles 2023 and place your bets with a new user bonus from BetMGM.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Fernandez at the 2023 WTA Nanchang, China Women Singles 2023

Next Round: Semifinals

Semifinals Tournament Dates: October 14-22

October 14-22 Venue: National Sport Center Nanchang

National Sport Center Nanchang Location: Nanchang, China

Nanchang, China Court Surface: Hard

Watch live sports without cable! Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo!

Fernandez's Next Match

After defeating Aliaksandra Sasnovich 6-3, 6-4, Fernandez will play Siniakova in the semifinals on Saturday, October 21 at 5:00 AM ET.

Fernandez is listed at -190 to win her next contest versus Siniakova. Check out the latest odds for the entire field at BetMGM.

Want to bet on Fernandez? Head to BetMGM using our link for a bonus bet special offer for new players!

Fernandez Stats

Fernandez is coming off a 6-3, 6-4 victory over No. 90-ranked Sasnovich in the quarterfinals on Friday.

Fernandez is 30-22 over the past year, with one tournament title.

Fernandez is 25-15 on hard courts over the past 12 months, with one tournament victory.

Fernandez, over the past year, has played 52 matches across all court types, and 21.2 games per match.

Fernandez, in 40 matches over the past 12 months on hard courts, has played 20.4 games per match and won 53.9% of them.

Over the past 12 months, Fernandez has been victorious in 33.3% of her return games and 71.0% of her service games.

On hard courts over the past year, Fernandez has been victorious in 34.8% of her return games and 70.9% of her service games.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.