Louisiana High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Madison Parish This Week
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 10:17 PM CDT|Updated: Oct. 12, 2023 at 10:18 PM CDT
If you're wondering how to stream this week's local high school football action in Madison Parish, Louisiana, keep your browser fixed on this page. The details you need are highlighted below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Louisiana This Week
Madison Parish, Louisiana High School Football Games This Week
Tallulah Academy at River Oaks School
- Game Time: 6:45 PM CT on October 13
- Location: Monroe, LA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
