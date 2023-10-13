Louisiana High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Saint Helena Parish This Week
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 10:18 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
High school football is on the schedule this week in Saint Helena Parish, Louisiana, and information on these games is available below, if you're searching for how to stream them.
Other Games in Louisiana This Week
Saint Helena Parish, Louisiana High School Football Games This Week
St. Thomas Aquinas High School at St. Helena College and Career Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
- Location: Greensburg, LA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
