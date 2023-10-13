According to our computer model, the Tulane Green Wave will defeat the Memphis Tigers when the two teams play at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium on Friday, October 13, which begins at 7:00 PM. For our projections on the spead, point total, and final score, see the rest of the article below.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Tulane vs. Memphis Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Memphis (+4.5) Under (54.5) Tulane 27, Memphis 26

Watch this game on Fubo

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

Week 7 AAC Predictions

Tulane Betting Info (2023)

Looking to bet on Tulane vs. Memphis? Head to BetMGM using our link to claim a first-time depositor bonus!

The Green Wave have a 66.7% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.

The Green Wave have posted two wins against the spread this year.

Tulane has an ATS record of 2-1 when playing as at least 4.5-point favorites.

One Green Wave game (out of four) has hit the over this year.

The over/under in this matchup is 54.5 points, 0.5 fewer than the average total in this season's Tulane contests.

Memphis Betting Info (2023)

The Tigers have a 37.7% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Tigers is 1-2-1 against the spread this season.

Memphis is winless against the spread (0-1) when playing as at least 4.5-point underdogs.

The teams have hit the over in three of the Tigers' four games with a set total.

The average point total for the Memphis this season is 0.7 points less than this game's over/under.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Green Wave vs. Tigers 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Tulane 29.8 17.4 32 21 21 3 Memphis 36.6 21.4 39.7 23.3 37 3

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.