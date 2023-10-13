The Memphis Tigers (4-1) and their 18th-ranked scoring offense will square off against the Tulane Green Wave (4-1) and the 20th-ranked scoring defense on Friday, October 13, 2023. The Green Wave are favored by 3.5 points. The over/under for the outing is 56.5 points.

Tulane vs. Memphis Game Info

Date: Friday, October 13, 2023

Friday, October 13, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN

Watch this game on Fubo City: Memphis, Florida

Memphis, Florida Venue: Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium

Tulane vs. Memphis Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across several sportsbooks.

Week 7 Odds

Tulane vs. Memphis Betting Trends

Tulane has covered twice in four chances against the spread this season.

The Green Wave have covered the spread twice this season (2-1 ATS) when playing as at least 3.5-point favorites.

Memphis has won one game against the spread this season.

The Tigers have been an underdog by 3.5 points or more this season once, and failed to cover the spread.

Tulane 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the National Champ. +35000 Bet $100 to win $35000 To Win the AAC +210 Bet $100 to win $210

