Be sure to catch the high school fooball games taking place in Webster Parish, Louisiana this week. Details on how to watch all of the gridiron action can be found below.

    • Webster Parish, Louisiana High School Football Games This Week

    Northwood High School at Minden High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
    • Location: Minden, LA
    • Conference: 4A - District 1
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Ringgold High School at Glenbrook School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
    • Location: Minden, LA
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

