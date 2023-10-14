The Cincinnati Bearcats (2-3) take on a fellow Big 12 opponent when they host the Iowa State Cyclones (3-3) on Saturday, October 14, 2023 at Nippert Stadium.

Offensively, Cincinnati has been a top-25 unit, ranking 10th-best in the FBS by totaling 490 yards per game. The defense ranks 31st (328.4 yards allowed per game). Iowa State's offense has been bottom-25 in total offense this season, putting up 323 total yards per game, which ranks 17th-worst in the FBS. Defensively, it ranks 45th with 348.5 total yards ceded per contest.

Below in this article, we'll provide you all the info you need to know about how to watch this game on Fox Sports 1.

Cincinnati vs. Iowa State Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023

Saturday, October 14, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: Fox Sports 1

City: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Nippert Stadium

How to Watch Week 7 Games

Cincinnati vs. Iowa State Key Statistics

Cincinnati Iowa State 490 (49th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 323 (108th) 328.4 (18th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 348.5 (64th) 220.2 (10th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 116.3 (109th) 269.8 (39th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 206.7 (93rd) 8 (65th) Turnovers (Rank) 5 (16th) 7 (81st) Takeaways (Rank) 10 (26th)

Cincinnati Stats Leaders

Emory Jones leads Cincinnati with 1,226 yards (245.2 ypg) on 100-of-161 passing with 10 touchdowns and six interceptions this season. He also has 280 rushing yards on 69 carries while scoring three touchdowns on the ground.

Corey Kiner has 405 rushing yards on 76 carries with two touchdowns.

Xzavier Henderson's team-high 414 yards as a receiver have come on 30 receptions (out of 42 targets) with one touchdown.

Braden Smith has reeled in 17 passes while averaging 54 yards per game and scoring three touchdowns.

Dee Wiggins' 14 receptions are good enough for 193 yards and one touchdown.

Iowa State Stats Leaders

Rocco Becht has recored 1,223 passing yards, or 203.8 per game, so far this season. He has completed 60% of his passes and has collected 10 touchdowns with five interceptions. He's also contributed on the ground with 10.5 rushing yards per game while scoring as a runner one time.

Eli Sanders is his team's leading rusher with 43 carries for 211 yards, or 35.2 per game. He's found the end zone two times on the ground, as well.

Abu Sama III has run for 192 yards across 38 attempts, scoring one touchdown.

Jaylin Noel paces his squad with 284 receiving yards on 31 catches with two touchdowns.

Jayden Higgins has recorded 266 receiving yards (44.3 yards per game) and three touchdowns on 17 receptions.

Daniel Jackson's 11 catches (on 15 targets) have netted him 173 yards (28.8 ypg) and two touchdowns.

