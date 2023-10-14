Grambling vs. Alabama A&M Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - Saturday, October 14
Our computer model predicts the Grambling Tigers will defeat the Alabama A&M Bulldogs on Saturday, October 14 at 3:00 PM. For a complete projection on the game at Eddie G. Robinson Memorial Stadium, which includes our prediction on the spread, over/under, and final score, keep reading.
Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!
Grambling vs. Alabama A&M Predictions and Picks
|Spread Prediction
|Total Prediction
|Score Prediction
|Grambling (-5.6)
|55.2
|Grambling 30, Alabama A&M 25
Watch this game on Fubo
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Sign up at BetMGM using our link.
Week 7 SWAC Predictions
- Alabama State vs Jackson State
- UAPB vs Mississippi Valley State
- UAPB vs Mississippi Valley State
- Texas Southern vs Bethune-Cookman
- Texas Southern vs Bethune-Cookman
- Alabama State vs Jackson State
Grambling Betting Info (2022)
- The Tigers covered five times in 11 matchups with a spread last season.
- The Tigers and their opponents combined to hit the over four out of 11 times last season.
Alabama A&M Betting Info (2023)
- The Bulldogs is 1-0-0 against the spread this season.
- Out of Bulldogs one games with a set total, one has hit the over (100%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Tigers vs. Bulldogs 2023 Scoring Insights
|Pts
|Pts Allowed
|Home Pts
|Home Pts Allowed
|Away Pts
|Away Pts Allowed
|Grambling
|32.2
|32.8
|46.5
|22.5
|17.0
|48.5
|Alabama A&M
|32.2
|25.3
|46.7
|13.3
|11.5
|33.5
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.