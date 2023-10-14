After the second round of the Shriners Children's Open, Lanto Griffin is atop the leaderboard with a score of -12.

Looking to place a wager on Lanto Griffin at the Shriners Children's Open this week? He's currently listed by bookmakers at +800 to pick up the win this week. Read on for the statistics you need to know before you make your picks.

Shriners Children's Open Time and Date Info

Date: October 12-14, 2023

October 12-14, 2023 Course: TPC Summerlin

TPC Summerlin Location: Las Vegas, Nevada

Las Vegas, Nevada Par: 71 / 7,255 yards

71 / 7,255 yards Griffin Odds to Win: +800 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Lanto Griffin Insights

Over his last 14 rounds, Griffin has shot better than par on eight occasions, while also posting two bogey-free rounds and five rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has not finished any of his last 14 rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Griffin has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last 14 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day three times.

In his past five tournaments, Griffin has had an average finish of 40th.

Looking at the past five tournaments he has entered, he made the cut twice.

In his past five appearances, Griffin has posted a score better than average in one of them.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 16 40 -3 265 1 8 1 1 $323,867

Shriners Children's Open Insights and Stats

In Griffin's past four appearances at this tournament, he has finished among the top 10 once and the top 20 two times. His average finish has been 12th.

In his past four appearances at this event, he made it to the weekend twice.

Griffin finished sixth on the leaderboard in his previous appearance at this event, in 2021.

At 7,255 yards, TPC Summerlin is set up as a par-71 for this event. In the past year, tournaments on the Tour have been played on courses with a shorter average distance of 7,015 yards.

TPC Summerlin is 7,255 yards, 74 yards shorter than the average course Griffin has played in the past year (7,329).

Griffin's Last Time Out

Griffin was in the 97th percentile on par 3s at the Sanderson Farms Championship, with an average of 2.75 strokes on the 16 par-3 holes.

His 3.98-stroke average on the 40 par-4 holes at the Sanderson Farms Championship ranked in the 43rd percentile of the field (the tournament average was 3.93).

On the 16 par-5 holes at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Griffin shot better than 38% of the field (averaging 4.69 strokes).

Griffin shot better on par 3s than most players his last time out, recording a birdie or better on four of 16 par-3s at the Sanderson Farms Championship (the other participants averaged 1.5).

On the 16 par-3s at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Griffin did not record a bogey or worse (the tournament average was 1.9).

Griffin's six birdies or better on the 40 par-4s at the Sanderson Farms Championship were less than the field average (6.1).

At that most recent tournament, Griffin's par-4 showing (on 40 holes) included a bogey or worse five times (worse than the field average, 4.0).

Griffin finished the Sanderson Farms Championship with a birdie or better on six of the 16 par-5s, more than the field's average of 5.0.

On the 16 par-5s at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Griffin recorded one bogey or worse, more than the field average of 0.8.

All statistics in this article reflect Griffin's performance prior to the 2023 Shriners Children's Open.

