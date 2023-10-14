The No. 22 LSU Tigers (4-2) host an SEC battle against the Auburn Tigers (3-2) on Saturday, October 14, 2023 at Tiger Stadium.

LSU has struggled on defense, ranking 22nd-worst in the FBS (32.3 points allowed per game) this season. However, the defensive unit ranks fifth-best on offense, averaging 44.8 points per game. Auburn ranks 93rd with 358.2 total yards per game on offense, and it ranks 26th with 323.8 total yards given up per contest on defense.

LSU vs. Auburn Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023

Saturday, October 14, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN

Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Baton Rouge, Louisiana Venue: Tiger Stadium

How to Watch Week 7 Games

LSU vs. Auburn Key Statistics

LSU Auburn 548.5 (2nd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 358.2 (116th) 445.7 (122nd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 323.8 (15th) 210.7 (14th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 202 (20th) 337.8 (8th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 156.2 (123rd) 4 (10th) Turnovers (Rank) 8 (64th) 7 (81st) Takeaways (Rank) 10 (26th)

LSU Stats Leaders

Jayden Daniels has thrown for 1,970 yards, completing 72.9% of his passes and collecting 19 touchdowns and two interceptions this season. He's also run for 422 yards (70.3 ypg) on 75 carries with four rushing touchdowns.

Logan Diggs has racked up 488 yards on 81 carries while finding the end zone four times as a runner.

Malik Nabers' team-high 771 yards as a receiver have come on 46 catches (out of 64 targets) with six touchdowns.

Brian Thomas Jr. has put together a 603-yard season so far with nine touchdowns, reeling in 37 passes on 46 targets.

Kyren Lacy's nine receptions have turned into 170 yards and two touchdowns.

Auburn Stats Leaders

Payton Thorne has been a dual threat for Auburn this season. He has 643 passing yards (128.6 per game) while completing 62.8% of his passes. He's tossed four touchdown passes and four interceptions this season. On the ground, he's compiled 198 yards (39.6 ypg) on 45 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

Jarquez Hunter has carried the ball 50 times for 202 yards, with two touchdowns.

Jay Fair leads his team with 196 receiving yards on 18 catches with two touchdowns.

Rivaldo Fairweather has collected 145 receiving yards (29 yards per game) and one touchdown on 15 receptions.

Shane Hooks' eight catches (on 16 targets) have netted him 106 yards (21.2 ypg) and one touchdown.

