Maryland vs. Illinois: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - October 14
The Maryland Terrapins (5-1) will face off against the Illinois Fighting Illini (2-4) in Big Ten action on Saturday, October 14, 2023 at SECU Stadium. The Fighting Illini are currently heavy, 14-point underdogs. The over/under is set at 50.5 in the outing.
See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Maryland vs. Illinois matchup.
Maryland vs. Illinois Game Info
- Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Channel: NBC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: College Park, Maryland
- Venue: SECU Stadium
Maryland vs. Illinois Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Maryland Moneyline
|Illinois Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Maryland (-14)
|50.5
|-650
|+450
|FanDuel
|Maryland (-13.5)
|50.5
|-550
|+400
Maryland vs. Illinois Betting Trends
- Maryland has put together a 3-3-0 record against the spread this season.
- The Terrapins have been favored by 14 points or more four times this season, and covered the spread in two of those games.
- Illinois has not won against the spread this year in six chances.
- The Fighting Illini have not covered the spread when an underdog by 14 points or more this season (in one opportunity).
Maryland & Illinois 2023 Futures Odds
|Maryland
|To Win the National Champ.
|+50000
|Bet $100 to win $50000
|To Win the Big Ten
|+6600
|Bet $100 to win $6600
|Illinois
|To Win the National Champ.
|+100000
|Bet $100 to win $100000
|To Win the Big Ten
|+10000
|Bet $100 to win $10000
