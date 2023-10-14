SE Louisiana vs. Lamar Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - Saturday, October 14
Which team is going to win on Saturday, October 14, when the Lamar Cardinals and SE Louisiana Lions match up at 4:00 PM? Our projection model believes in the Cardinals. See our other predictions below, where we break down the final score, spread, and over/under.
SE Louisiana vs. Lamar Predictions and Picks
|Spread Prediction
|Total Prediction
|Score Prediction
|Lamar (-3.9)
|48.5
|Lamar 26, SE Louisiana 22
SE Louisiana Betting Info (2023)
- The Lions have two wins against the spread this year.
- None of the Lions' three games has gone over the point total this season.
Lamar Betting Info (2022)
- The Cardinals won five games against the spread last year, while failing to cover six times.
- A total of six of Cardinals games last season went over the point total.
Lions vs. Cardinals 2023 Scoring Insights
|Pts
|Pts Allowed
|Home Pts
|Home Pts Allowed
|Away Pts
|Away Pts Allowed
|SE Louisiana
|18.5
|34.0
|16.0
|24.0
|19.8
|39.0
|Lamar
|20.5
|22.2
|27.3
|18.3
|13.7
|26.0
