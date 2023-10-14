A pair of Big 12 teams meet when the TCU Horned Frogs (3-3) take on the BYU Cougars (4-1) on Saturday, October 14, 2023 at Amon G. Carter Stadium. The Horned Frogs are favored by 5.5 points. The over/under is 53 in the outing.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the TCU vs. BYU matchup.

TCU vs. BYU Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023
  • Time: 3:30 PM ET
  • Channel: ESPN
  • City: Fort Worth, Texas
  • Venue: Amon G. Carter Stadium

TCU vs. BYU Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total TCU Moneyline BYU Moneyline
BetMGM TCU (-5.5) 53 -210 +175
FanDuel TCU (-4.5) 53.5 -225 +184

Week 7 Odds

TCU vs. BYU Betting Trends

  • TCU has won two games against the spread this season.
  • The Horned Frogs have covered the spread twice when favored by 5.5 points or more this season (in five opportunities).
  • BYU has a record of 2-1-0 against the spread this season.
  • The Cougars have been an underdog by 5.5 points or more two times this year, and covered the spread in one of those contests.

TCU & BYU 2023 Futures Odds

TCU
To Win the National Champ. +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000
To Win the Big 12 +2500 Bet $100 to win $2500
BYU
To Win the National Champ. +100000 Bet $100 to win $100000
To Win the Big 12 +8000 Bet $100 to win $8000

