The Texas State Bobcats (4-2) host a Sun Belt clash against the UL Monroe Warhawks (2-3) on Saturday, October 14, 2023 at Jim Wacker Field at Bobcat Stadium.

Texas State ranks 99th in scoring defense this year (29.8 points allowed per game), but has been thriving on the offensive side of the ball, ranking eighth-best in the FBS with 41.2 points per game. UL Monroe has been unproductive on both sides of the ball this season, ranking 19th-worst in total offense (325.2 total yards per game) and eighth-worst in total defense (455.2 total yards allowed per game).

UL Monroe vs. Texas State Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023

Saturday, October 14, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: San Marcos, Texas

San Marcos, Texas Venue: Jim Wacker Field at Bobcat Stadium

UL Monroe vs. Texas State Key Statistics

UL Monroe Texas State 325.2 (124th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 481.3 (14th) 455.2 (85th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 430.3 (113th) 192 (30th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 205.2 (16th) 133.2 (129th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 276.2 (33rd) 6 (35th) Turnovers (Rank) 10 (91st) 11 (17th) Takeaways (Rank) 11 (17th)

UL Monroe Stats Leaders

Jiya Wright has thrown for 545 yards (109 yards per game) while completing 51.6% of his passes and recording five touchdown passes with five interceptions this season. He's also run for 196 yards with one touchdown.

Hunter Smith has run the ball 38 times for 277 yards, with two touchdowns.

Isaiah Woullard has piled up 259 yards (on 43 carries) with one touchdown.

Tyrone Howell has racked up 275 receiving yards on 27 receptions to pace his team so far this season while scoring five touchdowns as a receiver.

Dariyan Wiley has caught 10 passes and compiled 142 receiving yards (28.4 per game) with one touchdown.

Devaughn Mortimer's three grabs (on nine targets) have netted him 68 yards (13.6 ypg).

Texas State Stats Leaders

TJ Finley has racked up 1,620 yards (270 ypg) on 129-of-176 passing with 12 touchdowns compared to two interceptions this season.

Ismail Mahdi has carried the ball 84 times for a team-high 676 yards on the ground and has found the end zone eight times as a runner.

Malik Hornsby has carried the ball 14 times for 165 yards (27.5 per game) and four touchdowns.

Joey Hobert's leads his squad with 502 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 38 catches (out of 46 targets) and scored four touchdowns.

Ashtyn Hawkins has put up a 380-yard season so far with one touchdown, reeling in 30 passes on 44 targets.

Kole Wilson has a total of 348 receiving yards so far this year, grabbing 27 passes and scoring four touchdowns.

