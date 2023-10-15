The ALCS kicks off Sunday at 8:15 PM ET when the Houston Astros host the Texas Rangers live from Minute Maid Park, and airing on FOX. Jordan Montgomery is starting for the Rangers while the Astros have yet to name a starter.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Astros vs. Rangers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, October 15, 2023

Sunday, October 15, 2023 Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET TV Channel: FOX

FOX Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Discover More About This Game

Astros Batting & Pitching Performance

The Astros average 1.4 home runs per game to rank seventh in MLB action with 222 total home runs.

Houston ranks sixth in baseball, slugging .437.

The Astros rank fourth in MLB with a .259 batting average.

Houston has the No. 5 offense in baseball, scoring 5.1 runs per game (827 total runs).

The Astros are fourth in MLB with a .331 on-base percentage.

The Astros strike out 7.7 times per game, the third-fewest average in baseball.

The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Houston's pitching staff ranks seventh in MLB.

Houston has the eighth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.94).

The Astros have the 14th-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.281).

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher

Justin Verlander makes the start for the Astros, his 28th of the season. He is 13-8 with a 3.22 ERA and 144 strikeouts in 162 1/3 innings pitched.

The righty last pitched on Saturday, Oct. 7 against the Minnesota Twins, when he threw six scoreless innings while giving up four hits.

Verlander is trying to pick up his 15th quality start of the season.

Verlander is aiming for his 22nd straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages six innings per appearance on the mound.

He is looking to make his third straight outing with no earned runs given up.

Astros Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Astros Starter Opponent Starter 10/1/2023 Diamondbacks W 8-1 Away Cristian Javier Kyle Nelson 10/7/2023 Twins W 6-4 Home Justin Verlander Bailey Ober 10/8/2023 Twins L 6-2 Home Framber Valdez Pablo Lopez 10/10/2023 Twins W 9-1 Away Cristian Javier Sonny Gray 10/11/2023 Twins W 3-2 Away Jose Urquidy Joe Ryan 10/15/2023 Rangers - Home Justin Verlander Jordan Montgomery 10/16/2023 Rangers - Home Framber Valdez Nathan Eovaldi 10/18/2023 Rangers - Away - - 10/19/2023 Rangers - Away - -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.