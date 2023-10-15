In Game 1 of the ALCS on Sunday, October 15, Justin Verlander will take the mound for the Houston Astros, and the Texas Rangers will counter with Jordan Montgomery. The first pitch will be thrown at 8:15 PM ET at Minute Maid Park.

Oddsmakers list the Astros as -140 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Rangers +120 moneyline odds to win. An 8.5-run over/under has been set for this matchup.

Astros vs. Rangers Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, October 15, 2023

Sunday, October 15, 2023 Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Probable Pitchers: Verlander - HOU (13-8, 3.22 ERA) vs Montgomery - TEX (10-11, 3.20 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Astros vs. Rangers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.

Astros Moneyline Rangers Moneyline Run Line Total BetMGM -140 +120 - 8.5 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Looking to bet on the Astros versus Rangers game but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet, such as the Astros (-140) in this matchup, means that you think the Astros will win, simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10, you'd get $17.14 back.

There are tons of other ways to bet, including on player props (will Kyle Tucker get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. Check out the BetMGM website and app for more details on the multitude of ways you can play.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Discover More About This Game

Astros vs. Rangers Betting Trends and Insights

The Astros have won 62, or 53.9%, of the 115 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Astros have gone 44-38 (winning 53.7% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -140 or shorter.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 58.3% chance of a victory for Houston.

The Astros have a 4-1 record across the five games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings, Houston and its opponents combined to go over the run total four times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Rangers have been victorious in 26, or 51%, of the 51 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, the Rangers have been victorious eight times in 19 chances when named as an underdog of at least +120 or worse on the moneyline.

In seven games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Rangers have a record of 5-2.

In the last 10 games with a total, Texas and its opponents have failed to hit the over nine times.

Astros vs. Rangers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Yordan Alvarez 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+360) 0.5 (+160) Jeremy Pena 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+155) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+210) Kyle Tucker 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+160) Alex Bregman 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+210) José Abreu 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+360) 0.5 (+155)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Astros Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +190 1st 1st

Think the Astros can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Houston and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.