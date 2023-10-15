Bills vs. Giants Player Props & Odds – Week 6
Published: Oct. 15, 2023 at 8:51 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Stefon Diggs and the Buffalo Bills meet the New York Giants on Sunday at 8:20 PM ET, at Highmark Stadium.
Most of the key contributors for the Bills and the Giants will have player props on the table for this game.
Stefon Diggs Touchdown Odds
- Diggs Odds to Score First TD: +450
- Diggs Odds to Score Anytime TD: +240
Saquon Barkley Touchdown Odds
- Barkley Odds to Score First TD: +1100
- Barkley Odds to Score Anytime TD: +420
More Bills Player Props
|Name
|Pass Yds
|Rush Yds
|Rec Yds
|Josh Allen
|260.5 (-113)
|28.5 (-113)
|-
|James Cook
|-
|60.5 (-113)
|15.5 (-120)
|Gabriel Davis
|-
|-
|41.5 (-113)
|Stefon Diggs
|-
|-
|85.5 (-113)
|Damien Harris
|-
|18.5 (-113)
|-
More Giants Player Props
|Name
|Pass Yds
|Rush Yds
|Rec Yds
|Tyrod Taylor
|176.6 (-113)
|-
|-
|Darius Slayton
|-
|-
|27.5 (-113)
|Wan'Dale Robinson
|-
|-
|27.5 (-113)
