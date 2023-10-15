Chris Olave was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The New Orleans Saints take on the Houston Texans at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 6. Trying to find Olave's stats? Here's everything you need to know.

In the air, Olave has been targeted 43 times, with season stats of 318 yards on 25 receptions (12.7 per catch) and one TD.

Chris Olave Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Toe

The Saints have two other receivers on the injury list this week: Jimmy Graham (LP/nir - rest): 1 Rec; 8 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD Juwan Johnson (DNP/calf): 7 Rec; 61 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs



Saints vs. Texans Game Info

Game Day: October 15, 2023

October 15, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Olave 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 43 25 318 118 1 12.7

Olave Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Titans 10 8 112 0 Week 2 @Panthers 11 6 86 0 Week 3 @Packers 11 8 104 0 Week 4 Buccaneers 6 1 4 0 Week 5 @Patriots 5 2 12 1

