Chris Olave has a decent matchup when his New Orleans Saints play the Houston Texans in Week 6 (Sunday, 1:00 PM ET). The Texans have allowed 226.4 passing yards per game, 18th in the NFL.

Olave has 25 receptions (while being targeted 43 times) for a team-high 318 yards and one TD, averaging 63.6 yards per game.

Olave vs. the Texans

Olave vs the Texans (since 2021): No games

No games Houston's defense has not let a player put up 100 or more receiving yards in a game in the 2023 season.

The Texans have allowed three opposing players to record a TD reception against them this year.

No player has recorded more than one TD reception against Houston on the season.

The 226.4 passing yards the Texans allow per game makes them the 18th-ranked pass defense in the NFL this season.

The Texans' defense ranks first in the league by conceding 0.6 passing touchdowns per game to opponents (three total passing TDs).

Chris Olave Receiving Props vs. the Texans

Receiving Yards: 56.5 (-111)

Olave Receiving Insights

Olave, in three of five games, has gone over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Olave has received 25.4% of his team's 169 passing attempts this season (43 targets).

He has been targeted 43 times, averaging 7.4 yards per target (67th in NFL).

Olave, in five games this year, has caught one touchdown pass.

He has 14.3% of his team's seven offensive touchdowns this season (one).

Olave (four red zone targets) has been targeted 17.4% of the time in the red zone (23 total red zone pass attempts on the team).

Olave's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Patriots 10/8/2023 Week 5 5 TAR / 2 REC / 12 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Buccaneers 10/1/2023 Week 4 6 TAR / 1 REC / 4 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Packers 9/24/2023 Week 3 11 TAR / 8 REC / 104 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Panthers 9/18/2023 Week 2 11 TAR / 6 REC / 86 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Titans 9/10/2023 Week 1 10 TAR / 8 REC / 112 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

