Jeremy Pena returns to action for the Houston Astros against Jordan Montgomery and the Texas RangersOctober 15 at 8:15 PM ET. The clubs will square off in Game 1 of the ALCS.

He returns to action for the first time since October 11, when he went 0-for-3 against the Twins.

Jeremy Pena Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Sunday, October 15, 2023

Sunday, October 15, 2023 Game Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rangers Starter: Jordan Montgomery

Jordan Montgomery TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Jeremy Pena At The Plate

Pena has 32 doubles, three triples, 10 home runs and 43 walks while hitting .263.

Pena has recorded a hit in 101 of 153 games this year (66.0%), including 43 multi-hit games (28.1%).

In 6.5% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 1.6% of his trips to the plate.

In 24.2% of his games this season, Pena has picked up at least one RBI. In 11 of those games (7.2%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

In 41.2% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had 16 games with multiple runs (10.5%).

Other Astros Players vs the Rangers

Jeremy Pena Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 77 GP 72 .242 AVG .284 .314 OBP .333 .365 SLG .397 24 XBH 21 5 HR 5 26 RBI 26 51/25 K/BB 78/18 10 SB 3

