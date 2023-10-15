When Michael Thomas hits the gridiron for the New Orleans Saints in their Week 6 matchup against the Houston Texans (on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), will he score a touchdown? Prior to placing any wagers, let's take a closer look at his anytime TD player prop in the piece below.

Will Michael Thomas score a touchdown against the Texans?

Odds to score a TD this game: +215 (Bet $10 to win $21.50 if he scores a TD)

Thomas has also tacked on 26 grabs for 284 yards this campaign. He has been targeted 39 times.

Thomas does not have a TD reception this year in five games.

Michael Thomas Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Titans 8 5 61 0 Week 2 @Panthers 9 7 55 0 Week 3 @Packers 9 6 50 0 Week 4 Buccaneers 6 4 53 0 Week 5 @Patriots 7 4 65 0

