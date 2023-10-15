The New Orleans Saints and the Houston Texans are slated to meet in a Week 6 matchup at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. Will Rashid Shaheed get into the end zone in this contest? Let's take a peek at the anytime TD odds and dissect his recent statistics and trends.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Shaheed will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will Rashid Shaheed score a touchdown against the Texans?

Odds to score a TD this game: +390 (Bet $10 to win $39 if he scores a TD)

Shaheed has grabbed 14 passes (21 targets) for 213 yards (42.6 per game), and he has one TD this season.

Shaheed has had a touchdown catch in one of five games this year. He had only one TD in that game.

Rashid Shaheed Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Titans 6 5 89 1 Week 2 @Panthers 4 4 63 0 Week 3 @Packers 2 0 0 0 Week 4 Buccaneers 7 3 33 0 Week 5 @Patriots 2 2 28 0

Rep Rashid Shaheed with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.