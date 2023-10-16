Alex Bregman vs. Rangers Preview, Player Prop Bets - ALCS Game 2
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 4:26 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Monday, Alex Bregman (.513 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the Houston Astros play the Texas Rangers, whose starting pitcher will be Nathan Eovaldi. First pitch is at 4:37 PM ET. The teams will meet for Game 2 of the ALCS. The Rangers are holding a 1-0 series lead.
In his most recent game, he went 1-for-4 against the Rangers.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Alex Bregman Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Monday, October 16, 2023
- Game Time: 4:37 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rangers Starter: Nathan Eovaldi
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Looking to place a prop bet on Alex Bregman? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Alex Bregman At The Plate
- Bregman leads Houston in slugging percentage (.441) thanks to 57 extra-base hits.
- Among qualifying batters in MLB, he ranks 64th in batting average, 20th in on-base percentage, and 69th in slugging.
- Bregman has had a hit in 105 of 166 games this season (63.3%), including multiple hits 46 times (27.7%).
- He has gone deep in 15.7% of his games in 2023, and 3.5% of his trips to the plate.
- Bregman has an RBI in 63 of 166 games this year, with multiple RBI in 25 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.
- He has scored a run in 82 games this year, with multiple runs 22 times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Alex Bregman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|81
|GP
|80
|.250
|AVG
|.273
|.358
|OBP
|.368
|.405
|SLG
|.472
|22
|XBH
|35
|11
|HR
|14
|42
|RBI
|56
|37/48
|K/BB
|50/44
|3
|SB
|0
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Rangers pitching staff ranks 22nd in the league.
- The Rangers have the 18th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.29).
- Rangers pitchers combine to surrender 198 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 18th in baseball).
- Eovaldi (12-5) takes the mound for the Rangers in his 26th start of the season. He's put together a 3.63 ERA in 144 2/3 innings pitched, with 132 strikeouts.
- His last time out was on Wednesday against the Baltimore Orioles, when the righty went seven innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing five hits.
- In 25 games this season, the 33-year-old has put up a 3.63 ERA and 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .225 to opposing hitters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.