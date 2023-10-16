Cowboys vs. Chargers: Promo Codes, Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
Published: Oct. 14, 2023 at 11:16 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Los Angeles Chargers (2-2) host the Dallas Cowboys (3-2) at SoFi Stadium on Monday, October 16, 2023.
Before the Cowboys meet the Chargers, prepare for the matchup by checking out the recent betting trends and insights for both teams.
Cowboys vs. Chargers Odds & Info
- Date: Monday, October 16, 2023
- Time: 8:15 PM ET
- Channel: ABC/ESPN
- City: Inglewood, California
- Venue: SoFi Stadium
Cowboys vs. Chargers Betting Records & Stats
Dallas Cowboys
- Dallas' contests this year have an average total of 42.9, 8.1 fewer points than this game's over/under.
- The Cowboys are 3-2-0 against the spread this season.
- The Cowboys have been moneyline favorites four times this season. They've finished 3-1.
- Dallas has gone 3-1 when playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -130 or shorter (75%).
Los Angeles Chargers
- Chargers games this season have had a combined scoring total higher than 51 points in three of four outings.
- Los Angeles' games this season have had an average of 49.5 points, 1.5 fewer points than this game's total.
- The Chargers are 2-2-0 against the spread this year.
- The Chargers will play as the underdog for the first time this season.
- Los Angeles has not been a bigger underdog this season than the +110 moneyline set for this game.
Cowboys vs. Chargers Over/Under Stats
|Points Scored (PG)
|Points Scored NFL Rank
|Points Allowed (PG)
|Points Allowed NFL Rank
|Average Total
|Games Over Current Total
|Total Games
|Cowboys
|26.8
|7
|16.6
|7
|42.9
|1
|5
|Chargers
|27.5
|15
|26.0
|14
|49.5
|3
|4
Cowboys
- Dallas has one win against the spread, and is 1-2 overall, in its last three contests.
- In Dallas' past three contests, it has hit the over twice.
- The Cowboys have outscored their opponents by a total of 51 points this season (10.2 points per game), and the Chargers have put up only six more points than their opponents (1.5 per game).
Cowboys Betting Splits
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|42.9
|40.8
|44.3
|Implied Team Total AVG
|25.0
|24.5
|25.3
|ATS Record
|3-2-0
|2-0-0
|1-2-0
|Over/Under Record
|3-2-0
|1-1-0
|2-1-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|3-1
|2-0
|1-1
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
Chargers Betting Splits
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|49.5
|49.5
|49.5
|Implied Team Total AVG
|26.8
|27.5
|26.0
|ATS Record
|2-2-0
|1-1-0
|1-1-0
|Over/Under Record
|2-2-0
|1-1-0
|1-1-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|1-2
|1-1
|0-1
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
