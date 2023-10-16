Jeremy Pena vs. Rangers Preview, Player Prop Bets - ALCS Game 2
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 4:27 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Monday, Jeremy Pena (batting .314 in his past 10 games) and the Houston Astros play the Texas Rangers, whose starting pitcher will be Nathan Eovaldi. First pitch is at 4:37 PM ET. The teams will take the field for Game 2 of the ALCS with the Rangers up 1-0.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Rangers.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Jeremy Pena Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Monday, October 16, 2023
- Game Time: 4:37 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rangers Starter: Nathan Eovaldi
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Looking to place a prop bet on Jeremy Pena? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Jeremy Pena At The Plate
- Pena is hitting .263 with 32 doubles, three triples, 10 home runs and 43 walks.
- Pena has recorded a hit in 102 of 154 games this season (66.2%), including 43 multi-hit games (27.9%).
- In 6.5% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 1.6% of his trips to the plate.
- In 24.0% of his games this season, Pena has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 7.1% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- In 40.9% of his games this year (63 of 154), he has scored, and in 16 of those games (10.4%) he has scored more than once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Jeremy Pena Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|77
|GP
|72
|.242
|AVG
|.284
|.314
|OBP
|.333
|.365
|SLG
|.397
|24
|XBH
|21
|5
|HR
|5
|26
|RBI
|26
|51/25
|K/BB
|78/18
|10
|SB
|3
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rangers has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 22nd in the league.
- The Rangers' 4.29 team ERA ranks 18th among all league pitching staffs.
- Rangers pitchers combine to give up 198 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 18th in the league).
- Eovaldi makes the start for the Rangers, his 26th of the season. He is 12-5 with a 3.63 ERA and 132 strikeouts in 144 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday against the Baltimore Orioles, when he threw seven innings, allowing one earned run while giving up five hits.
- The 33-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.63, with 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in 25 games this season. Opponents are batting .225 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.