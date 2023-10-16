Michael Brantley is available when the Houston Astros battle Nathan Eovaldi and the Texas Rangers at Minute Maid Park Monday at 4:37 PM ET. The clubs will take the field for Game 2 of the ALCS with the Rangers up 1-0.

In his most recent action (on October 11 against the Twins) he went 1-for-4 with a home run and an RBI.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Michael Brantley Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Monday, October 16, 2023

Monday, October 16, 2023 Game Time: 4:37 PM ET

4:37 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rangers Starter: Nathan Eovaldi

Nathan Eovaldi TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Looking to place a prop bet on Michael Brantley? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Michael Brantley At The Plate

Brantley is batting .278 with two doubles, two home runs and two walks.

Brantley has picked up a hit in 10 of 18 games this year, with multiple hits six times.

He has hit a long ball in 16.7% of his games in 2023, and 3.5% of his trips to the plate.

Brantley has picked up an RBI in five games this season (27.8%), with two or more RBI in three of those contests (16.7%).

In seven of 18 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Michael Brantley Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 8 .318 AVG .250 .348 OBP .265 .455 SLG .406 1 XBH 3 1 HR 1 2 RBI 5 0/1 K/BB 2/1 0 SB 0

Rangers Pitching Rankings