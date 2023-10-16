Yordan Alvarez vs. Rangers Preview, Player Prop Bets - ALCS Game 2
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 4:30 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Yordan Alvarez -- with a slugging percentage of .718 in his past 10 games, including five home runs -- will be in action for the Houston Astros versus the Texas Rangers, with Nathan Eovaldi on the hill, on October 16 at 4:37 PM ET. The Rangers have a 1-0 lead in the series ahead of Game 2 of the ALCS.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Rangers.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Yordan Alvarez Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Monday, October 16, 2023
- Game Time: 4:37 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rangers Starter: Nathan Eovaldi
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Looking to place a prop bet on Yordan Alvarez? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Yordan Alvarez At The Plate
- Alvarez is batting .293 with 24 doubles, a triple, 31 home runs and 69 walks.
- In 74.8% of his games this year (89 of 119), Alvarez has picked up at least one hit, and in 29 of those games (24.4%) he recorded multiple hits.
- Looking at the 119 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in 32 of them (26.9%), and in 6.3% of his trips to the dish.
- Alvarez has picked up an RBI in 47.1% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 26.1% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in 11 contests.
- He has scored in 65 of 119 games this year, and more than once 16 times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Yordan Alvarez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|58
|GP
|55
|.278
|AVG
|.307
|.390
|OBP
|.425
|.488
|SLG
|.678
|23
|XBH
|33
|10
|HR
|21
|41
|RBI
|56
|51/31
|K/BB
|41/38
|0
|SB
|0
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Rangers pitching staff ranks 22nd in the league.
- The Rangers' 4.29 team ERA ranks 18th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rangers pitchers combine to rank 18th in baseball in home runs allowed (198 total, 1.2 per game).
- Eovaldi makes the start for the Rangers, his 26th of the season. He is 12-5 with a 3.63 ERA and 132 strikeouts in 144 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday against the Baltimore Orioles, when he threw seven innings, allowing one earned run while giving up five hits.
- In 25 games this season, the 33-year-old has a 3.63 ERA and 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .225 to opposing batters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.