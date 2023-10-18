Game 3 of the ALCS takes place on Wednesday when the Texas Rangers play host to the Houston Astros. The Rangers will look to take a 3-0 lead while the Astros hope to get back on track with a win at Globe Life Field, starting at 8:03 PM ET on Fox Sports 1. Cristian Javier is expected to start for the Astros, while the Rangers will counter with Max Scherzer.

Astros vs. Rangers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, October 18, 2023

Wednesday, October 18, 2023 Time: 8:03 PM ET

8:03 PM ET TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Explore More About This Game

Astros Batting & Pitching Performance

The Astros' 222 home runs rank seventh in Major League Baseball.

Houston ranks sixth in the majors with a .437 team slugging percentage.

The Astros' .259 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking fourth in MLB.

Houston has scored 827 runs this season, which ranks fifth in MLB.

The Astros have an OBP of .331 this season, which ranks fourth in MLB.

The Astros rank third in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 7.7 whiffs per contest.

Houston has a 9.1 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, seventh-best in baseball.

Houston pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.94 ERA this year, eighth-best in baseball.

The Astros rank 14th in MLB with a combined 1.281 WHIP this season.

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher

Javier (10-5) will take to the mound for the Astros and make his 32nd start of the season.

The right-hander allowed one hit in five scoreless innings pitched against the Minnesota Twins on Tuesday, Oct. 10.

In 31 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in 11 of them.

Javier has two starts in a row of five innings or more.

If he manages to end his start without allowing an earned run, he'd extend his streak of 0 ER appearances to three.

Astros Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Astros Starter Opponent Starter 10/8/2023 Twins L 6-2 Home Framber Valdez Pablo Lopez 10/10/2023 Twins W 9-1 Away Cristian Javier Sonny Gray 10/11/2023 Twins W 3-2 Away Jose Urquidy Joe Ryan 10/15/2023 Rangers L 2-0 Home Justin Verlander Jordan Montgomery 10/16/2023 Rangers L 5-4 Home Framber Valdez Nathan Eovaldi 10/18/2023 Rangers - Away Cristian Javier Max Scherzer 10/19/2023 Rangers - Away - -

